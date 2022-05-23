MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

MSCI traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $416.48. 4,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.47. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

