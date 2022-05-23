mStable USD (MUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $41.37 Million

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.37 million and approximately $124,519.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,479.47 or 1.00127176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00039876 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

