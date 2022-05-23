Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.40 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

MYGN traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,690. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -181.33 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 90,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.