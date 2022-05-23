Mysterium Market Capitalization Hits $3.61 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (MYST) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Mysterium has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $6,357.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

