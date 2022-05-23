National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 682,385 shares.The stock last traded at $34.82 and had previously closed at $33.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NATI. TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,040,000 after purchasing an additional 487,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in National Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,346,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,843,000 after acquiring an additional 80,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

