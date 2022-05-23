Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NGVC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. 4,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $384.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.08. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

