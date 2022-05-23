Neo Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $11.63 or 0.00039755 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $820.52 million and $214.88 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 408.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,314.67 or 0.55758214 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00010193 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,255.40 or 0.99985364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001798 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Neo Profile

NEO is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

