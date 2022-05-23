NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

