Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $711.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) to report sales of $711.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $755.80 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $629.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.43%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 533.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 105.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

