Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.38 billion. Newmont reported sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $13.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $13.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Newmont stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 202,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

