Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 828,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.38% of Newmont worth $680,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 300,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.