Newscrypto Price Hits $0.11 (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and $4.29 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

