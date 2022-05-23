NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,130.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.00652987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00167673 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037570 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002759 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009514 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars.

