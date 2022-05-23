NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $72.20. 129,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,449,238. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a PE ratio of 97.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 453,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after buying an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 120,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

