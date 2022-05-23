NFTX (NFTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $92,462.00

NFTX (NFTX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $57.97 or 0.00192020 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $23.83 million and approximately $92,462.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,193.27 or 1.00018599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001657 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,170 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

