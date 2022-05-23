Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of Ninety One Group stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 252 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.26. Ninety One Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.57).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.90. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.
About Ninety One Group (Get Rating)
Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.
