Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives $494.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $494.69.

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Macquarie raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura started coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.37. 320,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,174. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

