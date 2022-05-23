NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 5.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 658,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67,450,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Get NIO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,552,000 after buying an additional 549,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,592,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NIO by 6,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.