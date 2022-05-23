Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $7.81

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $7.61. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 4,591 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

The company has a market cap of $570.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.11%. Equities analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 253,451 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,112,000 after buying an additional 253,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after buying an additional 1,258,528 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after buying an additional 763,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares in the last quarter.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

