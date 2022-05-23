Nord Finance Price Tops $0.37 (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $411,749.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,818.20 or 0.22576803 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00489843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00033476 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008401 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

