Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $275.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NDSN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 1-year low of $199.51 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

