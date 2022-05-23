NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.47 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 340,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,993. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 601.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,077,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after buying an additional 923,657 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,559.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 796,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after buying an additional 748,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $15,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

