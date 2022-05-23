Novo Holdings A S Invests $7.58 Million in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 441,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,000. Novo Holdings A S owned approximately 0.08% of Marqeta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,703,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 22,712.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,824,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,727,000 after purchasing an additional 666,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MQ. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 226,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,696. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.75. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

