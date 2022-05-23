Novo Holdings A S Sells 240,726 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Novo Holdings A S lowered its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 858,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 240,726 shares during the quarter. SeaSpine accounts for about 0.6% of Novo Holdings A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Novo Holdings A S’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SeaSpine by 37.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 293,649 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in SeaSpine by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 47,518 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. 3,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,437. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $310.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

