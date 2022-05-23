NU (NYSE:NU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 825,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 16,046,077 shares.The stock last traded at $3.48 and had previously closed at $3.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Get NU alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.