Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 88,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,654,768 shares.The stock last traded at $22.56 and had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Nutanix alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.