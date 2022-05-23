Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives $87.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.92. 132,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,372. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 645,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

