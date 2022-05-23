NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.39-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $783.54 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NVEE traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.00. 903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,946. NV5 Global has a one year low of $86.44 and a one year high of $141.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.50.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $188.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,109,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,960,590. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NV5 Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

