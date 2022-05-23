NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $300.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $166.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $486.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $148.69 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.30.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

