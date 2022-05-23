O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,294 shares during the quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of O-I Glass worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,063. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

