Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,170 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $26,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $42.35 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

