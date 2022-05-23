Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of ONTX opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

