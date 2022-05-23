OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

ONEW stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.43. 3,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 3.02.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 65.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

