OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will post $317.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.50 million to $327.10 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $442.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.10 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. 74,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.88.

In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $311,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,874,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,006,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $20,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.