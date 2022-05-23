Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 177,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

