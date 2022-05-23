OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,579 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 6.5% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after buying an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 185,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,694,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $554.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

