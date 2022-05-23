OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $1.01 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.2% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 868,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 262,090 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.07. 1,052,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,400,670. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $167.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

