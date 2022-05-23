Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $15,212,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after buying an additional 186,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after buying an additional 160,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,537,000 after buying an additional 86,792 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $30.43. 5,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,647. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.66.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

