Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,947,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,599,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,370,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,886,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,447. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

