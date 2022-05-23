Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Intapp worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

INTA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,567. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -11.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

