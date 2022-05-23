Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up approximately 2.5% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.37% of Elastic worth $42,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Elastic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Elastic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,841. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

