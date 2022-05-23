Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $2.75 Million Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,363,000 after purchasing an additional 340,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Relic by 1,336.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 302,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,928,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New Relic by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,752 shares of company stock worth $6,830,872 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.15. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

