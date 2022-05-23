OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Cap of $263,060.47

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $263,060.47 and approximately $15,047.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 656.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,849.71 or 0.77695322 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.92 or 0.00506376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,082.30 or 1.49892004 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000272 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.