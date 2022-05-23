Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $63.66 million and approximately $363,934.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar's total supply is 63,580,754 coins.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

