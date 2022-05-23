Origin Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $63.50 million and approximately $420,782.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.70 or 0.18529294 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00486570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008482 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 63,577,719 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.