Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) is Sprott Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sprott Inc. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties comprises approximately 4.1% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $63,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

OR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. 1,036,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

