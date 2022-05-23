Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.34 billion-$13.34 billion.

Shares of OTSKY traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,066. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka (Get Rating)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.