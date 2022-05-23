Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.34 billion-$13.34 billion.
Shares of OTSKY traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,066. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62.
