Overbrook Management Corp Buys 405 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,017. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.