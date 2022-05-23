Overbrook Management Corp Purchases 32 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,691,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.5% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,038 shares of company stock worth $7,373,493. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $9.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $316.61. 2,538,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,351. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.90 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

