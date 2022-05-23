Overbrook Management Corp Sells 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 8.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $47.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,233.33. 1,570,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,127.46 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,544.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,714.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

